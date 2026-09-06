4 teens detained in Fort Worth road rage shooting, police say

Four teens between 14 years old and 16 years old have been detained after a road rage shooting injured one person on Sunday in Fort Worth, officials said.

Fort Worth police said officers were called to the 3400 block of Thannisch Ave. just after 1:30 p.m. for a shooting call. Responding officers said that one person had been taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. The victim was injured by glass near a front door that was struck by gunfire.

Police said, based on early information, that the shooting began "out of road rage," with one driver following the other to their house. The suspects fired their weapons toward the family that was outside the house, Fort Worth PD said.

Information about the suspect's vehicle was put into Flock, and officers were able to track it down, police said.

After officers attempted to stop the vehicle with emergency lights and sirens, the suspect vehicle fled. Officers pursued and, during the chase, saw at least one weapon being thrown from the vehicle. The chase ended near the 1900 block of Handley Ederville Rd.

Police said two guns were found inside the vehicle, and the four teens inside the vehicle were detained. They will not be identified due to their age.