1 killed, 3 injured in shooting on Elsie Faye Heggins Street

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - One person is dead, and three others were injured after shots rang out in Dallas on Sept. 25. 

It happened at about 2 p.m. in the 4800 block of Elsie Faye Heggins Street. 

The three surviving victims were taken to a local hospital. 

Police haven't released any information about their conditions. 

There is no suspect in custody.

