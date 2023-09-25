1 killed, 3 injured in shooting on Elsie Faye Heggins Street

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - One person is dead, and three others were injured after shots rang out in Dallas on Sept. 25.

CBS News Texas

It happened at about 2 p.m. in the 4800 block of Elsie Faye Heggins Street.

The three surviving victims were taken to a local hospital.

Police haven't released any information about their conditions.

There is no suspect in custody.