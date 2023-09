1 killed, 3 injured in shooting on Elsie Faye Heggins Street; suspect wanted It started before 2 p.m. when witnesses saw a man leaving one of the Frazier Court apartments with a gun. A man who says his niece rented that apartment told us she opened the door and was immediately shot and killed. The gunman was then seen by witnesses getting into a vehicle where they say he drove to a nearby self-service car wash and opened fire there, injuring others.