4 men in stable condition after drug overdoses

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Four men are in stable condition after being treated for drug overdoses.

Fort Worth police say they received a call around 8 p.m. Tuesday about multiple overdoses at the Volunteers of America re-entry facility, located at 2710 Avenue J.

The four men were unresponsive when police arrived. They were treated for what appeared to be an overdose of an unknown narcotic substance, police say.

A spokesperson at VOA said per their protocol, staff members administered Narcan while calling emergency crews. The men were responsive by the time they left for John Peter Smith Hospital.