4 hospitalized after shooter opens fire in southwest Dallas

By Alex Keller

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Four people were hospitalized on Saturday evening when a shooter opened fire in southwest Dallas.

Police officials said that just after 9:20 p.m. on March 18, they received several calls from a location near the intersection of Gannon Lane and South Westmoreland Road about an active shooter.

When officers arrived, they found four people had been injured by gunfire. All four were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are not yet known.

There was no immediate information about possible suspects.

This is a developing story.

First published on March 18, 2023 / 10:45 PM

