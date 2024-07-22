DART delays expected through Wednesday after fire engine falls on tracks Four firefighters were injured when a Dallas Fire Rescue truck drove off an elevated roadway Sunday morning, landing on DART tracks below. The accident happened around 6 a.m. at I-345 Expwy and South Good Latimer. A fire truck veered off the US-75 over Southeast Junction, according to DART. The DART Operations team established bus bridges at the following locations: Cityplace/Uptown Deep Ellum Pearl/Arts District West End EBJ/Union Victory