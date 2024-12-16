3 juveniles escape detention center, North Texas school district delayed amid search

Three teenagers escaped from a Granbury juvenile detention center on Sunday, injuring a staff member in their getaway, according to Granbury Police.

The boys, aged 16 and 15, were last seen around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, wearing grey sweatshirts and black pants.

Police released the names, pictures and other information about the suspects. CBS News Texas does not normally identify juveniles involved in the criminal justice system but has made an exception in this case due to the potential public safety threat.

From left to right: Isaiah Lauderdale, Kamiron McDole, Asheton Marshall. Hood County

The suspects are identified as: Kamiron McDole, 16, who was in the facility for a murder charge; Isaiah Lauderdale, 16, was in the facility for a probation violation and a firearms charge; and Asheton Marshall, 15, who was in the facility charged with evading arrest and detention.

All three teens have ties to Cleburne, while McDole also has ties to Lancaster and Alvarado.

Morgan Mill ISD, in a small town in Erath County north of Stephenville and west of Granbury, has delayed school until at least 10 a.m. due to the "potentially armed" escapees, the district said in a statement. Police have not said if the teens are armed.

The boys were in the custody of Lake Granbury Youth Services, which is licensed with the Texas Juvenile Justice Department as a pre-adjudication detention facility.

Police said the injured staff member suffered "bodily injury by blunt force trauma." The staff member's condition is unknown.