3 injured in shooting/house fire in Arlington

By S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

ARLINGTON — Police were called to a shooting at a home in east Arlington Monday evening in which the home was also on fire.

Just before 6 p.m., Arlington Police officers were called to the 800 block of Connolly Terrace for a reported shooting. On the way, the officers were told the home in question was also on fire.

Responding officers found a woman who had been grazed by a bullet at a neighbor's house and the suspect at the home on fire.

An officer pulled the suspect to safety and both suffered minor burns. The officer, man and woman were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the Arlington Fire Department, it began as a domestic dispute between a husband and wife. The husband shot at his wife, grazing her. He then set the house on fire. 

Afterward, he was unable to get out of the house. 

The Arlington Fire Department said firefighters were delayed in extinguishing the fire because the man was still inside with a gun.

The investigation is ongoing.

