3 found dead in South Dallas home, police investigating

An investigation has been launched after three people were found dead in a South Dallas home on Monday afternoon, police said.

Police were called to the home in the 2700 block of Burger Ave around 1:15 p.m., where responding officers found four unconscious people in the home. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and found that three of the people were dead; the fourth person was taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story. CBS News Texas will provide updates as they become available.