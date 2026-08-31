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3 found dead in South Dallas home, police investigating

By
S.E. Jenkins
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
S.E. Jenkins is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region.
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S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

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An investigation has been launched after three people were found dead in a South Dallas home on Monday afternoon, police said.

Police were called to the home in the 2700 block of Burger Ave around 1:15 p.m., where responding officers found four unconscious people in the home. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and found that three of the people were dead; the fourth person was taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story. CBS News Texas will provide updates as they become available.

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