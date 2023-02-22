Watch CBS News
27-year-old arrested for shooting death of man near South Dallas homeless encampment

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A 27-year-old man has been arrested following a shooting near a South Dallas homeless encampment Tuesday morning.

Around 8:05 a.m. Feb. 21, police responded to a shooting call in the 2400 block of Coombs Street. When officers arrived, they found an adult male victim shot at the location.

Dallas Fire-Rescue took the victim to a local hospital where he died, police said. His identity has not yet been released.

Bradley Eakin, 27, was later identified as the suspect and was subsequently taken to the Dallas County Jail where he faces a murder charge.

A motive for the shooting is currently unknown and this remains an ongoing investigation.

