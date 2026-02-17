26-year-old North Texas man survives "widowmaker" heart attack associated with type 1 diabetes

It felt like a normal summer night for Chase Spangler.

"Work was a little bit stressful at that time, nothing too crazy though. I actually went to the gym that night at about 10 o'clock just to relieve some stress," said Chase Spangler.

Miceala Spangler, a nursing student, was up late studying when he got home.

"He went to the gym I was studying until maybe 10:30 at night. When he got home, I just said, 'Ok, I'm done, let's go to bed,'" said Micaela Spangler.

But a few hours later, Micaela Spangler woke up when she heard Chase Spangler start breathing strangely.

"It was like he wasn't really there. His eyes weren't really there, but he looked terrified at the same time, and he just sat up really quickly on the edge of the bed," said Micaela Spangler.

Chase Spangler collapsed. He wasn't breathing.

Micaela Spangler, after calling 911, was instructed by the operator to start performing CPR. She started chest compressions, but she was all alone. So, as she pushed on her husband's chest, she says she also prayed.

"Prayed that he's still with me and we get to spend the rest of our lives together. A year earlier, we said a vow that we were excited to spend the rest of our lives together. All that was in the distance," she said.

After 10 long minutes, help arrived, and Chase Spangler was rushed to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth.

Doctors determined that the 26-year-old had a massive heart attack.

"Someone at his age should have normal heart function, 70-80%. His heart was at 25% capacity," Dr. Carlos Macias, a Cardiothoracic surgeon.

The largest artery in Chase Spangler's heart was completely blocked, it's what doctors call the widowmaker heart attack.

"It was very unsettling, and I started crying, and I went to the family room, and I just sat there because it was too much," said Micaela Spangler.

But this wasn't the end of Chase Spangler's story.

"Not only was the left ventricular artery completely clogged, but I had two other arteries in my heart, which led them to do a triple bypass at 26 years old, which is insane," said Chase Spangler.

Doctors associated the heart issues with Chase Spangler's type 1 diabetes, which he had been diagnosed with when he was 12.

"Diabetes with the high blood sugars can cause inflammation in the vessels and that inflammation damages the vessel walls," said Macias.

But now, Chase Spangler says his diabetes is under control, and seven months later, Chase and Micaela Spangler are happy to be living a life of full recovery together.

"I love her, and I'm thankful for everything," said Chase Spangler.

"I'm going to get emotional because that's just how much I love him," said Micaela Spangler.