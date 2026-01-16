What to know about the 2026 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo

The 2026 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo opens on Friday. Thousands of people will descend on Dickies Arena, the Will Rogers Memorial Coliseum and other venues around the city for 23 days of competition, camaraderie and a celebration of all things Western.

Here is some key information to know about attending the show.

Dates and times

The 2026 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo runs from Jan. 16 to Feb. 7. The Stock Show grounds are open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. daily.

Hours for the carnival and midway vary depending on the day. The full schedule is available here.

Tickets

General admission tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for children ages 6 to 16. Children 5 and under get in for free. The general admission tickets include access to the grounds and most events.

Some days have special admissions discounts. See the schedule here.

Certain events require separate tickets.

Major events

The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo features dozens of events. Here are some of the highlights:

Best of the West Ranch Rodeo: Friday, Jan. 16 and Saturday, Jan. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Stock Show "All Western" Parade: Saturday, Jan. 17 at 11 a.m.

Best of Mexico Celebracion: Sunday, Jan, 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Cowboys of Color: Monday, Jan. 19 at 2 p.m.

Bulls' Night Out: Tuesday, Jan. 20 and Wednesday, Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

FWSSR PRORODEO Rookie Rally: Thursday, Jan. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

FWSSR PRORODEO Tournament: Friday, Jan. 23 through Saturday, Feb. 7

Lone Star Open Auctioneer Championship: Sunday, Feb. 1 at 3 p.m.

FWSSR PRORODEO Tournament Finals: Saturday, Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Parking and transportation

Parking costs $20 per vehicle and credit cards are accepted. A list and map of parking options are available here.

Anyone using rideshare services needs to be dropped off and picked up at either the Will Rogers Memorial Center of Dickies Arena.

Trinity Metro bus routes 2, 52 and 53 all have stops near the grounds.