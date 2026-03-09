2 Texas women charged for allegedly using drones, plastic crows to smuggle drugs, phones into Louisiana federal prison, officials say

Two Texas women face multiple charges after allegedly using drones and plastic crows to smuggle drugs, cell phones and tobacco into a federal prison in Grant Parish, Louisiana, officials said.

Melanie Jean Worthington, 38, of Joshua, Texas, and Kassy Marie Cole, 41, of Hurst, Texas, attempted to fly the plastic crows filled with contraband using drones, the Grant Parish Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said the women admitted to being paid $40,000 to smuggle the items.

Worthington has been charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and taking contraband into a penal institution.

Cole is charged with possession of synthetic marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, taking contraband into a penal institution and an outstanding warrant.