Family pleads for help finding shooter who killed Dung Doan outside Frisco Walmart

FRISCO (CBSNewsTexas.com) - It's been over a week since a random shooting near a Walmart in Frisco left one man injured and another dead but police say they still don't have any suspects in custody and are still investigating.

CBS News Texas' Olivia Leach spoke with the niece of the 62-year-old Frisco man who was killed in the shooting. His family is pleading with the community for help to identify his killer.

"They came here for a better life and this happened. Nobody in a million years would have thought that this type of situation would happen to him in the US," said Kaitlin Nguyen.

Kaitlin Nguyen's uncle Dung Doan immigrated to the United States from Vietnam almost a year ago.

"For him and his wife, when they got the visa to come to the US, they think that this is a much safer environment. This is the land of opportunity," said Nguyen.

Doan worked long hours six days a week at a bakery to support his family and his son who just started college.

"He struggled through life, but he always tried to make sure that he provided for his family," said Nguyen. " Just like any parent, you want more for your kids than what you had."

But he was gunned down earlier this month in what police are calling a random shooting near a Walmart in Frisco.

"Somehow, you never think that it would happen to somebody so close to you," said Nguyen.

Frisco Police are still investigating the shooting but confirmed there was an armed robbery. Twenty-year-old Zach Lowe, who was shot in the back but survived the shooting, told his family someone asked him for a cigarette and then demanded money before he was shot.

"Part of me feels very angry and mad and upset," said Nguyen. "It just seems like the person just shot randomly for no reason."

Doan's family is hoping someone will come forward with information about his killer.

"The person that took his life away, he has no right to do that and he's still out there. So, I'm really hoping that anybody with any information will think about the innocent life that he took and to come forward to help the police find this person. Because, as you can see, he's a danger," said Nguyen.

Doan's niece has created a GoFundMe to help her family pay for his funeral and support his son through college.

Frisco police are encouraging community members to be extra vigilant, avoid walking alone, looking down at your phone or wearing headphones when out and about which can make you a target for criminals.

Frisco Police are asking for the public's help in the investigation. Call them at (972) 292-6010 if you have any information about the shooting. You can also submit an anonymous tip by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411.