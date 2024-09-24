2 hospitalized after bees swarm in North Texas

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS — A man and woman were hospitalized after reportedly being attacked by a swarm of bees on Tuesday, North Richland Hills police said.

North Richland Hills police and firefighters were called to the 8000 block of Cross Drive just after noon where bees were swarming two people.

The North Richland Hills Fire Department took both to the hospital with help from local beekeepers. The man is still in critical condition, the city said.

The city recommends residents avoid the area to avoid being stung as beekeepers work to contain multiple hives and wasp nests.