1st day of spring starts off cold, frosty for some

NORTH TEXAS – We've started this Tuesday with temperatures in the 30s and 40s, cold enough for some patchy frost here and there. But later this afternoon, temperatures will rise into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

Tonight, we'll see mostly clear skies and lows in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

On Wednesday, we'll see increasing clouds. Most of the day will be dry with highs in the low 70s. Then, late Wednesday night into Thursday, prepare for rain and storms.

An upper-level low will track toward our area into Thursday, giving way to a round of scattered showers and thunderstorms. In fact, showers will be around during the morning drive and most likely around the afternoon commute. Some storms could be strong, too.

Periods of heavy rain and frequent lightning are possible with any storms that develop. Otherwise, we'll see mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

By Friday, expect partly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s.

Saturday will be sunny with highs in the 70s. But by Sunday, prepare for showers and storms, especially later in the day into Monday. Highs will be in the low 70s.