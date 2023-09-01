Watch CBS News
18-year-old arrested after bringing loaded handgun to football game, North Richland Hills police say

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS Texas

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — An 18-year-old was arrested Thursday after bringing a loaded handgun to a football game at the Birdville Fine Arts Athletics Complex, North Richland Hills police said.

Around 9 p.m., officers were alerted that an individual was believed to have a weapon. Off-duty NRH officers, along with Birdville ISD security, then located and began speaking with the man.

Police said he was detained and a handgun with an extended magazine was found inside his waistband. He was subsequently arrested and taken to the Tarrant County Jail.

His identity has not been released at this time.

Police said while it is illegal to possess a firearm on school grounds, they have "not discovered evidence to support any planned act of violence."

