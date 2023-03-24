Watch CBS News
18-year-old arrested after drug seizure in Lake Worth

By Julia Falcon

LAKE WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – An 18-year-old is in jail after police seized multiple drugs and firearms from them.

Lake Worth police executed a search warrant at 3216 Hiawatha Trail on Thursday. Inside the house, they found four firearms, 60 grams of meth, 20 grams of heroin and 14 grams of what they suspect is fentanyl. 

There were two children in the house, including a newborn baby. No one was injured. 

Hayden Elijah Alxaraz-Ybarra was arrested and charged with two felony counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. 

Hayden Elijah Alcaraz-Ybarra, 18. Lake Worth Police Department via Twitter

