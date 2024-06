DALLAS – Officials are investigating what led to an 18-wheeler crashing Wednesday morning.

A tow truck helped lower the 18-wheeler from the highway and onto the ground Tuesday morning in Downtown Dallas. Bo Evans/CBS News Texas

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office says an 18-wheeler was involved in a crash, which led to it hitting a concrete barrier and dangling off of I-345 in Downtown Dallas.

Traffic is impacted at southbound I-345 and Live Oak Street. Footage from TxDOT cameras show the far right lanes closed while officials work to clear the scene.

CBS News Texas crews at the scene said the 18-wheeler looked completely mangled. A tow truck helped lower the 18-wheeler from the highway and onto the ground.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was taken to a local hospital.

This story is developing.