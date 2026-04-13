Community wants answers after 16-year-old Lancaster High student killed near Meadowcreek Park

The neighborhood near Lancaster's Meadowcreek Park has always been quiet and safe for homeowner Patrick McDonald.

"I haven't heard of anything like this happening in this neighborhood at all. Ever," McDonald said.

Overnight Saturday, that changed.

"I hear gunshots and I'm like, 'What is going on?'" said McDonald. "I came out, and there were multiple police cars. Multiple police cars that I saw."

Four houses up the block, crime scene tape still litters the yard where paramedics found 16-year-old Myers Anthony Jr, a 10th-grade junior varsity football player at Lancaster High School, with multiple gunshot wounds. The teenager died at Methodist Central Hospital.

According to Lancaster police, Anthony is the victim of an isolated incident.

McDonald said his son told him a teenager had been killed.

"I had tears in my eyes," he said. "My kid is in the 11th grade, this kid is in the 10th grade, same school. Now this kid is not alive, that's heartbreaking."

Students from Lancaster High School were told on Monday morning about Anthony's death. Counselors were brought in, but specifics as to how this teenager was killed were not provided.

Police said there is no ongoing threat to the Lancaster community, but McDonald and the students of Lancaster High are still asking who killed the 16-year-old.