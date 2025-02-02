16-year-old in custody after shooting 17-year-old in Highland Village, police say

HIGHLAND VILLAGE – A 16-year-old is in custody after a 17-year-old was injured in a shooting in Highland Village.

The incident happened Friday at approximately 7:05 p.m. in a parking lot near 3198 Justin Road, where the victim and his 16-year-old friend were sitting in their vehicle, according to a news release from the Highland Village Police Department.

After the shooting, the suspect left the scene in a white truck. The victim was transported to Medical City Denton for medical treatment.

Officers identified the 16-year-old suspect with help from the Corinth Police Department. A police officer in Corinth convinced the suspect to meet with authorities, leading to their apprehension without incident, the news release states.

Highland Village police took the shooting suspect into custody on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was subsequently released to the Denton County Juvenile Detention Center.

During the investigation, officers found suspected narcotics in the vehicle occupied by the shooting victim and his friend, police said.

Officers also recovered three handguns in the vehicle that transported the suspect to the Corinth Police Department. Police said they expect to file additional charges related to the case.

"The Highland Village Police Department is committed to ensuring the safety of the community and will continue working diligently to bring all responsible parties to justice," the news release states.

Anyone with additional information related to the case is urged to contact the Highland Village Police Department at 972-317-6551.