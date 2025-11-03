16-year-old North Texas boy charged with murder after fatal shooting near Walmart in Forney, sheriff says

A 16-year-old Forney boy has been charged with murder after a fatal shooting in Kaufman County over the weekend, the sheriff's office said Monday.

Kaufman County deputies were called to a reported shooting in the 2100 block of Juniper of Forney on Saturday, around 8 p.m., where they found a 19-year-old man from Forney dead and a 16-year-old boy.

Deputies discovered that two other victims had left the scene, fleeing to a nearby Walmart. Forney police officers found the two victims, a 19-year-old man and a 24-year-old man. The 19-year-old had been shot and was taken to the hospital, according to the report. The sheriff's office said he is in the Intensive Care Unit in stable condition.

Deputies arrested the 16-year-old from Forney and charged him with capital murder. He was taken to a juvenile detention facility.

Neither victim nor the suspect has been identified. The investigation is ongoing.