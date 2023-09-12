$15K reward offered for info in deadly shooting of 7-year-old Kyrie Barnes

Dallas family pleading for answers a week after fatal shooting of 7-year-old Kyrie Barnes

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A $15,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the fatal shooting of Kyrie Barnes.

The 7-year-old was in his bed when he was shot around 9 p.m. on July 2. He was hospitalized in critical condition. A few days later, he succumbed to his injuries.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the gunfire came from outside. No one else inside the apartment in the 8000 block of Rothington Road in Dallas was injured.

Kyrie Barnes' mother, Danielle Brown said her son was at the end of the bed, playing on his phone, when a bullet came straight through their wall—striking him.

A suspect has not been identified and law enforcement is asking for the public's help.

"If anyone knows anything, please come forward because it could be you, your son, your family member," Brown said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) announced a reward on Tuesday of up to $15,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for Kyrie Barnes' death.