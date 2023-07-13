Dallas family pleading for answers a week after fatal shooting of 7-year-old Kyrie Barnes

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — It has been just over a week since 7-year-old Kyrie Barnes was shot in bed, later dying from his injuries. And on Wednesday night, his family came together for a prayer vigil.

Kyrie was the middle child of three siblings and was a soon-to-be second grader at Dallas ISD's Pleasant Grove Elementary School.

"[He] was a special baby," his mom, Danielle Brown, said. "Always happy, always smiling. He was just my little man. He liked Spider-Man. His favorite color was red."

Brown says on July 2, they were getting excited for the Fourth of July. However, they never got to celebrate it.

"I mean this shouldn't happen to nobody's kids, you know...he's just an innocent kid," she said.

Dallas police said around 9 p.m. that night, gunfire came from outside his family's apartment in the 8000 block of Rothington Road.

Brown said her son was at the end of the bed, playing on his phone, when a bullet came straight through their wall—striking him. "It was just crazy."

Kyrie was hospitalized in critical condition and died days later. And while Brown has received support during this time, she's stressed that a suspect has not been identified.

"If anyone knows anything, please come forward because it could be you, your son, your family member," she said.

Brown and the rest of her family are now working with "No More Violence" to speak out against gun violence. The nonprofit is hosting a conference next week, offering support and services to families who have lost loved ones in shootings.