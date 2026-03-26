White Settlement motel fire displaces 150, sends officers to hospital

More than 100 people have been displaced and two White Settlement police officers have been taken to the hospital for possible smoke inhalation after a motel fire on Thursday evening, officials said.

The White Settlement Fire Department was called to a fire at Studio 6 on West Freeway just before 5 p.m. When crews arrived minutes late, police were helping evacuate, and two third-floor units were fully engulfed.

Officials said one resident was taken to the hospital with minor burns, several others were treated on the scene and released, and the two White Settlement police officers were taken to the hospital to be evaluated for possible smoke inhalation.

The City of White Settlement said approximately 150 residents are displaced, and the Red Cross is assisting.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.