A 15-year-old girl was shot Wednesday night in a possible home invasion, Fort Worth police said.

Just after 9 p.m., police were called to the 8600 block of Prairie Wind Trail for a reported shooting. They found the teenage girl with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. She was taken to a hospital.

Fort Worth PD said the shooting was the result of a possible home invasion by several teenage boys.

No suspects are in custody.