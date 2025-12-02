14-year-old girl dies after being hit by pickup truck in Flower Mound

A 14-year-old girl has died after being hit by a truck on Tuesday afternoon in Flower Mound, police said.

Just before 4 p.m., police were called to the intersection of Valley Ridge Boulevard and Browning Drive for a vehicle-pedestrian accident. Roads in the area remain closed.

The 14-year-old pedestrian was taken to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries, police said.

Flower Mound police's initial investigation found that the driver of a 2020 Chevy pickup truck was stopped at a stop sign facing south in the 6000 block of Browning Road. When the 14-year-old girl began crossing the street, she was hit by the truck, police said.

Lewisville Independent School District said the victim was a 9th-grade student in the district.

"We are deeply saddened to confirm that a Marcus 9th Grade Campus student was killed today in an auto pedestrian accident off campus," the district said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with the family during this very difficult time. Out of respect for their privacy, we will not be sharing further personal information. Our crisis counseling team is available to support students and staff as they process this news. All questions regarding the accident should be directed to the Flower Mound Police Department, which is leading the investigation."

The truck driver, a 60-year-old from Lewisville, was not injured and stayed at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.