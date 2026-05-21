Community mourns 14-year-old Aledo student killed in ATV crash hours before graduation

The Aledo community is mourning the loss of 14-year-old Brayden Martin after school officials confirmed the 8th grader was killed in an ATV crash Wednesday night, just hours before he was supposed to graduate middle school.

Aledo Independent School District confirmed Martin's death to CBS News Texas. An Aledo ISD trustee and Martin's select baseball team also said the crash involved an ATV.

In a statement to families, the district said extra support staff were on campus Thursday for students and teachers grieving the loss.

"We had extra support at Aledo Middle School this morning for our students and staff," the district wrote in part. "We have asked our entire community to pray for Brayden's family, friends and teachers."

Martin's death has sent shockwaves through the close-knit North Texas community, where friends, classmates and teammates have shared tributes online.

His select baseball team, the Wildcatters NTX 14U Place, posted a heartfelt message honoring their teammate.

"Brayden was more than a teammate — he was family," the team wrote. "His love for the game, his smile, and the impact he made on everyone around him will never be forgotten."

The post continued: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the Martin family, his teammates, coaches, and all who knew and loved him during this unimaginable time. Forever a Wildcatter. Forever #10."

Shane Davis also shared condolences online as memories and prayers poured in across social media.

Another Aledo family says they understand the unimaginable grief the Martins are now facing.

Glen Bates lost his 11-year-old son, Noah, in a UTV crash four years ago while riding on a ranch with friends. Bates told CBS News Texas that the pain of losing a child never goes away.

"You know, when you lose a child, you enter into a club that no parent ever wants to be a part of," Glen Bates said. "And, it's a lifelong journey."

Glen Bates said his son was thrown from the vehicle after the boys lost control. He was killed instantly.

After Noah Bates' death, the Bates family created the Noah Bates Memorial Foundation, focused on ATV and UTV safety education and training.

Federal safety data from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows children under 16 make up a significant number of ATV-related deaths and injuries nationwide. A majority of those deaths are boys.

"These accidents are preventable," Glen Bates said. "It just takes engagement. It takes conversation."

Martin's family has asked for privacy as the community continues to rally around them.