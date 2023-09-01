13,440 rounds of unreported ammunition hidden in trash cans seized at Texas-Mexico border

DEL RIO (CBSNewsTexas.com) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized 13,440 rounds of unreported ammunition on Aug. 23.

"Our CBP officers continue to do outstanding enforcement work," said Port Director Liliana Flores, Del Rio Port of Entry. "This interception is just one example of the crucial work they do to protect our communities on both sides of the border."

The seizure happened at the Del Rio International Bridge.

Officers assigned to outbound operations selected a white 1992 Ford cargo van traveling to Mexico for inspection. The van and utility trailer it was pulling were referred for a non-intrusive inspection system examination. That's when officers found the ammunition of various calibers hidden inside trash cans.

The case was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.