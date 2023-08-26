13-year-old needs help finding matching stem cell donor to fight cancer

13-year-old needs your help to find a matching stem cell donor to fight cancer

13-year-old needs your help to find a matching stem cell donor to fight cancer

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - "I just thought I took one for the team and every time somebody would say 'I'm sorry you're sick,' I'm like at least it's me and not my kids," said Mica Petersen.

Last year Petersen was diagnosed with Lymphoma. She's battled through chemotherapy and long hospital stays.

"I would never have thought that cancer would hit our family again... that was the shock of a lifetime," said Petersen.

That shock was her 13-year-old son, Pike, being diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukemia.

"Now that my baby is sick it doesn't seem right it doesn't seem fair it doesn't seem that we should have to walk that again," said Mica.

A once active teen who loves playing football, hiking and being a Scout, his world is now full of hospital stays, chemotherapy and pain.

"It really feels like you're put in jail and just, I mean I can't go outside the doors of this floor and on top of that I'm more tired," said Pike Petersen.

Pike has turned to his mother as a guide as he fights his own cancer battle.

"Because I've done it and already walked that road I think he's able to see that it can be done and there's healing on the other side," said Mica Petersen.

This weekend the family is looking to the community for hope. They're searching for a stem cell donor for Pike; a chance for him to return to his normal life.

"We're trying to change the odds because right now only four out of 10 patients find a matching donor," said Amy Roseman, the managing director of Earl Young's Team, an organization that works to defeat blood cancer through donor awareness. "This is a numbers game so the more people we register the more lives we can save."

This Sunday the Park Cities Baptist Church and Earl Young's Team will be partnering to register new potential bone marrow and blood stem cell donors for Pike and others who are suffering from 70 different diseases.

"I mean it's not only me that's getting a donor there can be so many people around the world that's getting a donor from my drive and that is just something to be really thankful for," said Pike Petersen.

The Petersen family has something more to be thankful for. As CBS News Texas reporter Olivia Leach was interviewing Pike and his family in the hospital, a nurse stopped by.

"We just got the news that he's entered remission so that's great news," said Paul Petersen, Pike's dad as Pike and his mom embraced. "He literally just walked in to tell us."

Now that Pike has been declared in remission, his cancer fight isn't over. He still needs to find a matching donor.

To get swabbed to register as a donor you can head to the Get Typed for Pike Bone Marrow/Blood Stem Cell Donor Registration Drive at the Park Cities Baptist Church (Activities Building) at 3933 Northwest Parkway in Dallas on Sunday, August 27 from 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

You must be in good health and be between 18-55 years of age.

For people who live outside of the DFW area who would like to sign up you can order a FREE at-home kit at: www.dkms.org/GetTypedForPike