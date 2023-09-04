12th bus carrying migrants from Texas arrives in Los Angeles

A bus carrying migrants from Texas arrived in Los Angeles Monday morning, the 12th one since June 14, according to Mayor Karen Bass' office.

"One bus with migrants on board from Texas arrived around 7:15 AM PT today at Union Station. This is the twelfth bus that has arrived," Zach Seidl, deputy mayor of communications and spokesperson for Mayor Bass, said in a statement Monday. "The City has continued to work with City Departments, the County, and a coalition of nonprofit organizations, in addition to our faith partners, to execute a plan set in place earlier this year. As we have before, when we became aware of the bus yesterday, we activated our plan."

After the previous bus arrived last week, Bass' office said the city had welcomed a total of 435 migrants from Texas since the first bus arrived. The Los Angeles City Council approved a motion on Aug. 30 asking the City Attorney's Office to investigate whether Texas Gov. Greg Abbott committed any crimes when he sent 42 migrants on a 23-hour bus ride to downtown Los Angeles in June. The council voted 13-0 to approve that motion.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been orchestrating the trips under Operation Lone Star, saying the Texas border region is "overwhelmed" by immigrants crossing the Mexican border. Operation Lone Star is a joint operation between the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Military Department along the southern border between Texas and Mexico. Abbott says the operation is intended to counter the influx of immigrants, illegal drug trade and human smuggling.

The Los Angeles City Council approved a motion on June 9 seeking to formally establish the city as a sanctuary city.

Last week, the council approved a motion calling for the City Attorney's Office to investigate whether crimes were committed on or before June 14, when Abbott sent 42 migrants to Los Angeles in the first of the shipments.

"Los Angeles is a major city that migrants seek to go to, particularly now that its city leaders approved its self-declared sanctuary city status," Abbott said in June.