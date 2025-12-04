12-year-old Wylie student arrested for making threats against school administrator

A 12-year-old Wylie student was arrested Thursday after making threats against a school administrator and then trying to take a school resource officer's gun, police said.

It happened around 2 p.m. at McMillan Junior High School on Park Boulevard near Westgate Way.

According to the district, the student was brought to the office after misbehaving in class.

"While in the office, the student threatened violence toward an administrator," McMillan principal Jason Ervin said in a letter to parents. "When our Wylie PD SRO responded to the situation, the student attempted to reach for the SRO's firearm."

The child was arrested on two charges: terroristic threat causes fear of imminent serious bodily injury and taking or attempting to take a weapon from a police officer.

"The student will not be back on campus and will be disciplined in accordance with the Wylie ISD student code of conduct," Ervin said. "Threats and any actions that compromise the safety of others are not tolerated at our school or in our district."

The name and gender of the child were not released.