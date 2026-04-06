11-year-old girl shot during domestic incident, Midlothian police say

An 11-year-old girl was shot during a domestic incident in Midlothian and is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Brook Meadow Drive on Sunday following reports of a domestic disturbance. Police say the girl was shot, but authorities do not believe she was targeted intentionally.

The child was taken to Children's Hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening. Midlothian Police Assistant Chief Scott Brown said a subject is in custody.

Midlothian police said the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released soon.