11 Days of Giving: North Texas Nonprofit Uses Baseball to Build Community for Athletes With Special Needs

Keeper of the Game, a nonprofit in Frisco, is giving athletes with special needs a place to play baseball, make friends, and feel included. The organization received a $1,000 donation through CBS News Texas' 11 Days of Giving campaign in partnership with Tom Thumb Albertsons.

On the practice field, there are no scoreboards and no official counts. What matters are the cheers, the smiles, and the joy of being part of a team.

Cameron Wright, a member born with spina bifida, said the program gives him more than just a game.

"It gives people with disabilities a voice...and to play baseball...just a chance," he said. "It's an opportunity to make friends. That's definitely a reason I started doing this."

Every athlete at Keeper of the Game has a personal story, but the nonprofit ensures their disabilities do not define them.

"I've been thriving, my love of baseball is unmatched," said Alexander Leonard, a member with Autism.

Founded 12 years ago by professional baseball coach James Vilade, Keeper of the Game was created to bridge the gap between the special needs community and the baseball community.

"I just noticed a lot of separation between the special needs community and our field," Vilade said.

The nonprofit hosts official tournaments and smaller events, like a Sandlot series, to bring players together and foster inclusion.

"It's all about us, taking care of each other through the game of baseball, and what that means to me is inclusion," Vilade said.

The $1,000 donation will support the athletes by providing baseball gloves, bats, and batting gloves for events, ensuring families face no financial burden.

"When athletes come to our events, we provide baseball gloves, bats, and batting gloves. We want it to be turn-key. We don't want families to have any expense," Vilade said.