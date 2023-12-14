1 man dead, 2 injured after Dallas shooting

DALLAS – Police are investigating after multiple men were shot in Dallas on Dec. 13.

It happened at 7:30 p.m. in the 13400 block of Esperanza Street.

Two men were already taken to a local hospital when police arrived at the scene. One man died from his injuries and the other was last listed in stable condition.

A third man was also shot and taken to a local hospital. He was last listed in stable condition.

There is no information about a gunman or motive.

If you have information about the shooting, contact Detective Andrew Knoebel at 469-849-3755 or Andrew.knoebel@dallaspolice.gov.