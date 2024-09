DENTON – One person is dead after a structure fire Saturday in the 3300 block of Avon Drive, according to the Denton Fire Department.

The deceased individual was pulled from the structure, fire officials said.

WORKING STRUCTURE FIRE in the 3300 block of Avon near station 4. One person was pulled from the structure but is unfortunately deceased. Fire is now under control. Please avoid this area. @cityofdentontx @DENTONPD pic.twitter.com/PRVBgLTBHR — City of Denton Fire Department (@DentonFireDept) September 7, 2024

"The fire is now under control," the Denton Fire Department said in a social media post. "Please avoid the area."

This is a developing story.