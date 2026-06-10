1 injured in shooting at Burleson convenience store; suspect arrested after firing shots near scene, police say

An investigation is underway after a man was shot while changing a tire at a Burleson gas station, the Fort Worth Police Department confirmed Wednesday morning

The department told CBS News Texas that just before 12:30 a.m., officers were called to the incident at 12400 South Fwy SR SB. When they arrived, they were informed that the victim, who was shot in the mouth, was transported to a nearby hospital via a private vehicle.

The name of the victim or the victim's condition hasn't been released.

Police said while officers were on scene at both the shooting location and hospital, shots were fired in the area. A short time later, officers located the suspect and took them into custody without further incident.

At this time, the details surrounding what led to the shooting or the suspect's name have not been revealed; however, police said they are investigating the motive of the crime.