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1 dead after shooting near Dallas Family Dollar store, police say

By
S.E. Jenkins
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
S.E. Jenkins is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region.
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S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

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One person has died after a shooting near a Family Dollar store in Northeast Dallas on Monday, police said.

Dallas police were called to Plano Road and Walnut Hill Lane around 12:20 p.m. for a shooting. Police say the initial investigation revealed that an unknown suspect shot a person who was driving, which caused the victim to crash into a tree. 

Dallas Fire Rescue pronounced the victim dead on the scene. 

The store appears to be open and people are going in and out.  

Neither the suspect or victims have been identified. Dallas police said the investigation is ongoing.

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