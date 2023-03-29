Watch CBS News
1 dead after becoming 'entangled' with construction equipment in Fort Worth, police say

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS Texas

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) — One person is dead after becoming entangled with construction equipment in Fort Worth Wednesday morning, police said.

At 4:44 a.m. March 29, police were sent to 401 Northeast Loop 820 in response to a major accident. When officers arrived, they found a victim dead at the scene.

Police believe the victim "became entangled" with construction equipment and was unable to get free.

The victim's name is unknown at this time and this incident remains under investigation.

