1 dead, another injured after shooting near high school in Denton

By Nathalie Palacios

DENTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) — One man is dead and another is in critical condition following a shooting in Denton Sunday, police said.

Around 2:37 a.m. Oct. 15, multiple callers reported someone had been shot in the parking lot of Fred Moore High School.

Upon arrival, officers found two gunshot victims who were taken to a local hospital. One victim, a 30-year-old man, was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital. 

The second victim, a 26-year-old man, remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

The Denton Police Department asks anyone with information to contact detective Chris Curtis at 940-349-7994. Anonymous tips can also be made by contacting Denton County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-388-TIPS (8477). 

First published on October 16, 2023 / 5:38 PM

