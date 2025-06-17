Many of the most problematic crossings are in Tarrant and Denton Counties.

When Fort Worth firefighters get a call from an address near train tracks, dispatch sends two trucks -- one from each direction.

If the route includes the train crossing on Avondale-Haslet Road in the far northwest corner of the city, the most frequently reported blocked crossing in North Texas, trucks roll from both the Fort Worth and Haslet fire stations.

"That way we know that we're coming from two different directions," said Fort Worth Fire Department spokesperson Craig Trojacek. "So, a stopped train is not going to stop our response time."

The Federal Railroad Administration said it is focused on the safety of all train lengths, but that there is "no empirical evidence that clearly implicates train length in a reduction of safety."

A 2024 study of the relationship between train length and derailment risk determined longer trains do have a greater risk of derailment.

Trapped in

Jeff Kennedy, resident of the Vista Ranch neighborhood in north Fort Worth, calls his subdivision a lollipop neighborhood: "Only one way in and out."

To get out of Vista Ranch, residents have to cross the tracks on Tinsley Lane. If a train blocks the crossing, there's no other way in or out.

In May, the I-Team witnessed the problem up close when a train lost power and blocked the crossing for more than four hours.

In May, a train lost power and blocked the only way in or out of the Vista Ranch neighborhood for four hours. Parents were photographed helping their children climb over stalled train cars to get to baseball practice.

"It's a danger, unnecessarily," said Kennedy.

Tarrant County construction crews began work last month on a new road that will give neighbors in Vista Ranch another way out without having to cross the train tracks.

"That will be good, but it's going to take a while," said Kennedy. "Four to six months. Hopefully, in the meantime, we won't have another train stoppage."

Bad for business

Chad Beavers, owner of Cold Springs Processing, knows firsthand that blocked train crossings can be more than just a minor inconvenience -- they can be bad for business.

The grease disposal facility just north of Downtown Fort Worth sits between two sets of train tracks, and at times, trains block both at once. In fact, Beavers said it happens anywhere from three to eight times a day.

"My main goal with our customers is we get you in and we get you out," said Beavers. "And when that doesn't happen, that hurts our bottom line."

The I-Team witnessed workers from the factory across the street walking between train cars so they wouldn't be late for work. It's illegal to cut through a train, but workers said it happens all the time.

"It's dangerous, but you need a job," said Carson Brown, a forklift operator. "You don't want to lose a job because of a train."

Costly solutions

Texas lawmakers filed a House bill during the most recent legislative session to cap the length of a train at 8,500 feet. The bill died in committee.

But even if it had passed, the state can't enforce it. Train length is regulated by the federal government, and there are no federal limits.

Building roads around, or bridges over, train tracks is a costly solution. In January, the federal government gave Texas $80 million in rail safety grants. That covered just six projects. This year, Texas also set aside an additional $250 million in a grant program to fund railroad grade separation projects.

Despite the investments, with 9,000 train crossing statewide, the funding will not address all the problematic crossings.