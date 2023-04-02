Parts of North Texas under severe thunderstorm warnings

Parts of North Texas under severe thunderstorm warningsget the free app
Be weather aware if you are headed to one of the many events planned in North Texas this evening.
A tornado watch is in effect for North Texas until 11 p.m. tonight.
Damaging winds, tornadoes and large hail are the main threats.
Severe thunderstorm warning for Grayson County
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for northern Denton and Grayson Counties until 5 p.m.
The storm is capable of producing quarter-size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
Locations affected include Pilot Point, Denison, and Sherman.
Severe thunderstorm warning for Collin County
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for southeastern Denton, northern Dallas, and central Collin Counties until 5 p.m.
The storm is capable of producing quarter-size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
Locations affected include Plano, McKinney, and Carrollton.
Severe thunderstorm warning for Denton, Cooke Counties
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for northwestern Denton and southern Cooke Counties until 4:30 p.m.
The storm is capable of producing half dollar-size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
Damage to vehicles, roofs, siding, and trees is expected.
Locations affected include Gainesville, Sanger, and Lindsay.
Hail and sirens in Fort Worth
Severe thunderstorm warning for Tarrant, Dallas Counties
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Tarrant, northeastern Johnson, southeastern Denton, east central Parker, northwestern Ellis, and western Dallas Counties until 4:15 p.m.
The storm is capable of producing ping pong ball-size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
At 3:31 p.m., the storm was over White Settlement moving at 55 mph. Sirens were sounded ahead of the storms to alert people of the danger.
Locations affected include Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, Irving, Grand Prairie, Carrollton, Frisco, Lewisville, Flower Mound, Mansfield, Euless, Desoto, Bedford, Grapevine, Cedar Hill, Haltom City, Keller, Coppell and Duncanville.
Ground stop issued at DFW Airport
A ground stop is in effect for arriving traffic at DFW Airport due to severe weather.
Severe thunderstorm warning for Clay County
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Clay, eastern Archer, and southeastern Wichita Counties until 4 p.m.
The storm is capable of producing half dollar-size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
Locations affected include Wichita Falls, Henrietta, and Archer City.
Severe thunderstorm warning for Parker County
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Parker, southwestern Wise, southeastern Jack, and northeastern Palo Pinto Counties until 4 p.m.
The storm is capable of producing half dollar-size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
Locations affected include Weatherford, Mineral Wells, Azle, Willow Park, and Aledo.
First severe storm warning issued in Jack County
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for southwestern Montague, northern Wise, and Jack Counties until 3:45 p.m.
The storm is capable of producing golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
Locations impacted include Decatur, Bridgeport, and Jacksboro.
Clouds moving into Fort Worth ahead of possible storms
Tornado watch in effect for North Texas until 11 p.m.
Most of North Texas is under a tornado watch until 11 p.m. this evening.
Counties included in the watch:
- Anderson
- Archer
- Baylor
- Bell
- Bosque
- Brown
- Callahan
- Clay
- Coleman
- Collin
- Comanche
- Cooke
- Coryell
- Dallas
- Delta
- Denton
- Eastland
- Ellis
- Erath
- Falls
- Fannin
- Freestone
- Grayson
- Hamilton
- Henderson
- Hill
- Hood
- Hopkins
- Hunt
- Jack
- Johnson
- Kaufman
- Lamar
- Lampasas
- Leon
- Limestone
- McLennan
- Milam
- Mills
- Montague
- Navarro
- Palo Pinto
- Parker
- Rains
- Robertson
- Rockwall
- San Saba
- Shackelford
- Somervell
- Stephens
- Tarrant
- Throckmorton
- Van Zandt
- Wichita
- Wilbarger
- Wise
- Young
