First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued throughout North Texas
NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Severe thunderstorm warnings for hail and damaging winds are in place and will continue to be the main threats throughout the morning. Tornadoes can't be discounted, either.
Ground stop extended for DFW Airport
5:43 a.m. — Departures to DFW Airport are grounded until 7:30 a.m. due to thunderstorms.
Weatherford ISD bus routes delayed
5:39 a.m. — All Weatherford ISD bus routes will be delayed by 30 minutes this morning.
Wise, Denton, Cooke & Grayson Counties under Severe Thunderstorm Warning
5:26 a.m. — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Wise, Denton, Cooke and Grayson Counties until 6:15 a.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Tarrant County
5:12 a.m. — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Tarrant County until 6:15 a.m. This includes Fort Worth, Arlington and North Richland Hills.
Tornado Warning issued for Parker, Wise Counties
4:56 a.m. — A Tornado Warning has been issued for Parker and Wise Counties until 5:30 a.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Wise County
4:50 a.m. — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Decatur, Bridgeport and Springtown has been issued until 5:30 a.m.
DFW Airport issues ground stop
4:39 a.m. — DFW Airport has issued a ground stop for arriving traffic due to inclement weather.