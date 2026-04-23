Kaci Sokoloff CBS News

Kaci Sokoloff is the senior vice president of Booking for CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures, where she oversees the central booking team for all platforms and programs.

Sokoloff manages a team of 28 producers who negotiate and land a majority of all anchor interview bookings across the division, coordinate live guest interviews across platforms, as well as book a large portion of the correspondent interviews. Under Sokoloff's guidance, booking at CBS News and Stations was truly centralized and elevated, creating a collaborative team that works with every platform and program to secure competitive breaking news bookings along with the biggest newsmakers for exclusive interviews.

In this role, Sokoloff has been integral in CBS News landing exclusive interviews with such people as Prince Harry and the late Pope Francis, as well as Dylan Farrow, then-FBI director Christopher Wray and countless newsmakers in politics, the arts, and breaking news.

Sokoloff was promoted to her current role in January 2022.

She joined CBS News in October 2012 as a booking producer for "CBS This Morning" and has been a key executive team member ever since. She became a coordinating producer in 2017 and was promoted to senior producer and head booker in 2019.

Sokoloff has spearheaded and booked competitive key interviews on top stories from the Israel/Gaza war, Russia/Ukraine war, COVID-19, Epstein investigation and trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, D.C. plane crash in 2025, LA Wildfires in 2025, Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot; the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, Bill Cosby and Harvey Weinstein; Catholic Church abuse investigations; the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle; numerous terrorist attacks; hurricanes; tornadoes; and school shootings across the country.

Sokoloff earned an Emmy for her work on "39 days," about the aftermath of the Parkland school shooting tragedy, an Emmy for her work on CBS Mornings/Outstanding Morning Show, and a Gracie Award for "The Gayle King Interview with R. Kelly." She has been nominated multiple times by the News Emmys.

Before joining CBS, Sokoloff held editorial roles at NBC News and "The Dr. Oz Show."

Sokoloff graduated from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University with a degree in broadcast journalism and digital media.