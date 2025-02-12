Claire Day CBS News

Claire Day is London deputy bureau chief and director of news assignments for CBS News, where for nearly two decades she's been integral to the Network's coverage of virtually every major international news event.

An Emmy-nominated journalist, Day joined CBS News in 2002 as a news desk editor in London.

During her career at CBS News, Day has coordinated the organization's international coverage of major political and breaking news events including the Oct. 7 terror attacks in Israel, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Royal Wedding of Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton and the death of Queen Elizabeth II. She manages all of the CBS News coverage of planned events in London. She has been nominated for Emmy Awards for CBS News' coverage of Israel, breaking coverage of Israel, coverage of the coronation of King Charles and as part of the "CBS Evening News" for Outstanding Live News Program.

As director of news assignments, Day has overseen and managed all international deployments for foreign news assignments in conflict zones and daily news coverage. These include multiple wars in Iraq, Afghanistan, and most recently in the Middle East and Ukraine, the Charlie Hebdo terror attack in France and terror attacks in London, Manchester and Nice.

Day began her journalism career at the London bureau of NBC News. Her first field assignment was the 1996 Dunblane school shooting in the small Scottish town of Dunblane.

Day graduated from the University of Strathclyde with a bachelor's in English and history. She lives in London.