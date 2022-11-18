Coroner says University of Idaho students were murdered with large knife

More than four days since the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students at a home near campus, the city of Moscow remains in shock, as little information has been released. No arrests have been made yet.

The Latah County coroner reported Thursday that the four victims — 21-year-old Madison Mogan, 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves, 20-year-old Xana Kernodle and 20-year-old Ethan Chapin — were all stabbed.

"They were all murdered from a stabbing through a larger knife," coroner Cathy Mabbutt told CBS News.

The campus is a ghost town as the murders remain unsolved. Many students have already packed up and left early for Thanksgiving break, but classes are still in session.

Goncalves' sister, Aubrie Goncalves, posted a stark warning on Instagram, telling students still on campus to leave.

"Your grades are severely less important than your lives," she wrote. "You guys are not safe until this sicko is found. If the person who did this is capable of killing four innocent people, they are capable of killing more."

There is also mounting frustration about the police investigation, which has yet to identify a person of interest or a suspect.

"We do not have a suspect at this time, and that individual is still out there," Moscow Police Chief James Fry said at a news conference. "We cannot say that there is no threat to the community."

There was no sign of forced entry to the house where the four were murdered, and a door was found open by the first police officers to arrive, authorities said. Two other people who lived in the residence were found alive and unharmed.