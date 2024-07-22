Watch CBS News

What’s next for the Democratic Party in the presidential race?

Gianna Franco and Reed Cowan speak with Sonoma State's political science professor David McCuan on understanding the process around the next steps in the Democratic party since President Biden dropped out of the presidential race. (07-22-20204) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.