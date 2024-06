West Oakland residents ready to embrace Ballers and neighborhood revitilization A West Oakland couple has changed their long-term plans after the Ballers baseball club's arrival and the revitalization of the area around Raimondi Park. Shawn Chitnis reports. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv