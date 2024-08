Wednesday evening First Alert weather forecast with Paul Heggen - 8/7/24 A stronger sea breeze and deeper marine layer will send temperatures down as the weekend approaches. On Thursday, expect coastal highs in the 60s, with inland highs in the 90s. Paul Heggen has the forecast. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv