Wednesday afternoon First Alert Weather forecast 9/4/24 Jessica Burch says after a couple of days of triple-digit heat in part of the Bay Area, relief is coming toward the end of the week. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/4gapBBE Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv